Alonzo Brooks' death, whose case was featured on Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries,' is ruled a homicide

(CNN) The death of Alonzo Brooks, whose body was exhumed in 2020 after Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" series brought his case to the forefront, has been ruled a homicide, federal authorities announced Monday.

In 2004, Brooks, a Black man, went missing after attending a party. His body was found a month later in a creek. The official autopsy at the time didn't determine a cause of death and the case went cold.

"We knew that Alonzo Brooks died under very suspicious circumstances," said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard in a news release. "This new examination by a team of the world's best forensic pathologists and experts establishes it was no accident. Alonzo Brooks was killed. We are doing everything we can, and will spare no resources, to bring those responsible to justice."

His body was transported to Dover Air Force Base for examination by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner after it was exhumed, according to the news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigations Kansas City Division.

While the details of the examination are being withheld for investigative purposes, the new autopsy focuses on injuries to Brooks' body that the examiner concluded are "inconsistent with normal patterns of decomposition," according to the release.

Read More