How to talk about alcohol and drugs with kids of all ages

(CNN)As informal as today's parents are compared with previous generations, there remains a handful of uncomfortable subjects. Alcohol and drug use is one of them.
It's certainly easier, and often more appealing, to turn a blind eye for some parents. Everyone is drinking beer and smoking pot. It's all part of growing up, especially for parents who grew up with access to lots of different substances. Right?
Not necessarily. In her new book "The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence," Jessica Lahey looks at the risks of substance abuse in kids, and what parents can do to prevent it.
CNN spoke to Lahey about why the adolescent brain is especially vulnerable to alcohol and drugs and how parents, caregivers and other adults with kids in their lives can all support fast-growing children to make better decisions when it comes to alcohol and drug use. She also shared how her own sobriety inspired the book.
This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
CNN: Addiction is personal for you. How did that come into play while writing this book on kids and substance abuse?
Jessica Lahey: It was scary because it isn't just me who had a substance abuse disorder; it's also a lot of my extended family. But I entirely believe that the more I talk about what I have been through, the easier it is for other people to talk about their experiences. The more I talk about it, the more I can erase the stigma of what this is.
It wasn't until I got into recovery that I realized just about anyone you meet can be an alcoholic. There are a lot of perfectionists who deal with their anxiety with alcohol.
CNN: How does the adolescent brain develop in a way that makes teens more vulnerable to addiction?
Lahey: The adolescent brain is in this process of developing and becoming, and it is not finished cooking until young people are in their early or mid-20s. Adolescents aren't wired for addiction, but they are wired to take risks. Their baseline levels of dopamine (a type of neurotransmitter associated with pleasure) are lower than they are for children or for grown-ups. Drugs and alcohol became a route to novelty and risk — to feel something.
CNN: It's also more damaging for them. Why?
Lahey: Mainly because so much development is going on, and once the damage happens you can't go back and fix things. There are receptors in the brain that are critical for learning, memory and emotions that are being perfected and honed during the adolescent period.
CNN: You write about how addiction prevention begins early. What are some of your suggestions for little kids?
Lahey: Just like with the sex, there isn't just one drug or alcohol talk. With little kids, the best prevention is social and emotional learning in schools.