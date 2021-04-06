How to talk about alcohol and drugs with kids of all ages

(CNN) As informal as today's parents are compared with previous generations, there remains a handful of uncomfortable subjects. Alcohol and drug use is one of them.

It's certainly easier, and often more appealing, to turn a blind eye for some parents. Everyone is drinking beer and smoking pot. It's all part of growing up, especially for parents who grew up with access to lots of different substances. Right?

Author Jessica Lahey's "The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence" was released April 6.

CNN spoke to Lahey about why the adolescent brain is especially vulnerable to alcohol and drugs and how parents, caregivers and other adults with kids in their lives can all support fast-growing children to make better decisions when it comes to alcohol and drug use. She also shared how her own sobriety inspired the book.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

