Black adults report bias in health care at higher rates than White and Latino people, study finds

(CNN) Black adults were more likely than their White and Latino/Hispanic counterparts to report having been discriminated against or judged unfairly by a health care provider or their staff in the months leading up to and during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new analysis finds.

The study, conducted in September 2020, found that 10.6% of Black nonelderly adults said they faced discrimination while seeking care based on their race, sexual orientation, disability, gender or health condition, compared to 3.6% of White adults and 4.5% of Latino adults. Race and ethnicity were the top factors cited in unfair treatment.

Among the Black adults who participated, women and low-income individuals faced the highest rates of discrimination, the report said.

Dulce Gonzalez, research associate at the Urban Institute, said the findings are consistent with data revealed in similar studies about discrimination in health care.