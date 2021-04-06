Nearly 28 tons of cocaine seized after police access encrypted network

(CNN) Police in Belgium say they have seized almost 28 tons of cocaine with a street value of 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion) after gaining access to an encrypted phone network used by criminals.

In the six weeks since February 20, police seized 27.64 tons of cocaine at the port of Antwerp, including a record shipment of almost 11 tons overnight from 2-3 April, said Belgian Federal Police in a statement Monday.

Police specialists gained access to encrypted messages from an encrypted messaging service called Sky ECC, which revealed detailed information about cocaine shipments, said the statement.

"During a judicial investigation into a potential service criminal organization suspected of knowingly providing encrypted telephones to the criminal environment, police specialists managed to crack the encrypted messages from Sky ECC," reads the statement.

"This data provides elements in current files, but also opened up new criminal offenses. The international smuggling of cocaine batches plays a prominent role in intercepted reports."

