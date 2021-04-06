(CNN) —

Tower 28’s been knocking it out of the park with its clean beauty products, especially the multitasking Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer. The product is so good, in fact, that the original two shades took exactly one day to sell out. And starting Tuesday, April 6 — just in time for us to start thinking of our soon-to-be summer glow — the brand is introducing three new shades to the existing, bestselling duo.

Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer ($20; sephora.com)

The newest three shades — Sun Coast, a champagne bronze; Gold Coast, a medium neutral bronze; and Pacific Coast, a rich, deep bronze — were created to look flattering on a range of skin tones. Combined with West Coast, a medium bronze shade, and Best Coast, a reddish deep bronze, that’s five shades of the coveted product to choose from.

Designed in collaboration with celebrity makeup artist Jessica Smalls, who has worked with celebrities like Janelle Monae, Tessa Thompson and Usher, these new shades, along with the old favorites, include 100% mineral pigment, including ethically sourced, US-mined mica. Plus, they’re formulated to be wearable on even sensitive skin, thanks to gentle, moisturizing ingredients like mango butter and calming green tea extract. (They also follow the National Eczema Association’s ingredient guidelines to avoid irritants and allergens that could exacerbate the skin condition.)

Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer

Think of this bronzer like the grown-up version of the shimmery one you used to wear: This is all about conditioning, creamy color instead of glitter. The Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzers are designed to appear as a gentle wash of color after one swipe, but you can build up the color for more oomph. And don’t forget they’re not just for popping cheekbones; try dabbing some on your lips and eyes for an extra bit of shimmer too.

Each bronzer retails for $20 and is available both directly from Tower 28 and at Sephora. Be sure to pick up your favorite shade before these new colors sell out, as they’re wont to do.