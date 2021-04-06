(CNN) —

If there’s one thing we don’t enjoy about cooking, it’s doing the dang dishes afterward. Thanks to our recent glorious experiment with sheet pan dinners, we have opened the floodgates for recipes that are brilliant on the palette and a breeze to clean up. Enter the one-pot dinner. No Instant Pot, no air fryer, no counter clutter. Just simple cookware and some prep skills are needed.

To find some of the most delicious one-pot recipes out there, we looked to cookbook author and creator of Healthy Seasonal Recipes, Katie Webster, Instagram recipe influencer Diane Morrisey and Sylvia Fountaine, professional chef and founder of Feasting at Home.

Morrisey is a fan of one-pot dinners for her eight-person family. “Everything cooks in one pot or pan for maximum flavor and minimum cleanup,” she says. “These easy dinner recipes eliminate the need to figure out what sides to cook with your main dish, because each recipe provides your protein, vegetables and grains in one dish.”

Webster lets the seasons determine what to throw in the pot. For spring she loves to keep her family dinners healthy, “by adding in spring produce like asparagus, peas and spinach.” Below, you’ll find some of their favorites to cook at home that make cleaning up a breeze.

Beef and Guinness Pie by Diane Morrisey

Ingredients:

3 pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 1-inch pieces

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 pinch cayenne

2 tablespoons oil

1 large onion chopped

2 garlic cloves chopped

3 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup beef broth

3 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 fresh thyme sprigs

1 pie crust (either homemade or store bought)

For the egg wash, use 1 beaten egg plus 1 teaspoon water or cream

Baked Cod With Lemon, Garlic and Thyme by Sylvia Fountaine

Ingredients:

1 to 1 ½ pounds cod — or sub black cod, halibut, sea bass, etc.

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

zest from one lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large fennel bulb, cored and thinly sliced ( or sub celery and more asparagus)

1 large leek, white and light green parts, thinly sliced into half moons

4 cloves garlic, rough chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped preserved lemon (or sub zest from another lemon)

1 tablespoons fresh thyme

½ cup chicken or veggie broth or stock, more as needed

½ cup white wine (or sub more broth and a squeeze of lemon)

generous pinch salt and pepper

1 large bunch asparagus, cut into 1-2 inch pieces, tough ends removed

Skillet Vegan Veggie Tacos by Katie Webster

Ingredients:

8 soft corn tortillas or 8 hard taco shells

2 tablespoons avocado oil

2 portabella mushrooms, stems and gills removed and sliced into thin strips

2 sliced bell peppers, any color

1 small red onion, sliced

¾ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons tomato paste

⅓ cup water or more if needed to thin

1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup guacamole

¼ cup salsa

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Skillet Mac and Cheese by Diane Morrisey

Ingredients:

5 slices of bacon

3 skinless boneless breasts seasoned with salt, pepper, smoked paprika and Italian seasoning

2 tablespoon canola oil

2 tablespoon butter

1 onion chopped

4 cloves garlic chopped

⅓ cup chicken broth

1 cup sun dried tomato slivers

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken broth

4 cups milk

¼ teaspoon chili flakes

2 teaspoon Italian herbs

1 tablespoon rosemary

1 pound uncooked pasta

3 cups baby spinach leaves

1 cup grated Parmesan

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1 cup grated cheddar

½ cup fresh parsley chopped

Minestrone Soup With Spring Veggies and Chickpeas by Sylvia Fountaine

Ingredients:

1 cup dry garbanzo beans (or sub 2 cans)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion — diced (or sub 2 leeks)

2 cups chopped fennel bulb or celery

4 to 6 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups flavorful chicken or vegetable stock

4 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon coriander

4 ounces pasta (like little elbows, orzo, mini shells, penne)

4 cups finely chopped green veggies (any combination of broccoli, green beans, spring peas, kale, asparagus, peas, cauliflower, etc.)

1 tablespoon fresh thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried)

¼ cup fresh tarragon

1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice, more to taste

1 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley or scallions

Garnish options: finely grated Romano cheese, gremolata, a dollop of sour cream or drizzle of good olive oil, tarragon, crunchy homemade croutons fresh herbs.

One Pot Shrimp Scampi Over Orzo by Diane Morrisey

Ingredients:

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 tablespoons olive oil/ divided

Juice and zest of one lemon

½ teaspoon red-pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

5 garlic cloves, chopped

¼ cup chopped shallot

2 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 pound orzo

½ cup dry white wine

4 cups seafood stock or chicken stock

2 scallions, chopped

⅓ cup grated chopped Parmesan.

¼ cup chopped parsley

One Pot Chicken and Rice With Spring Veggies by Katie Webster

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons unsalted butter

1 shallot, finely chopped

½ cup finely diced red pepper, optional

1 teaspoon dry thyme

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized cubes

2 ½ cups reduced-sodium chicken broth or home-made chicken stock

2 cups quick cooking brown rice

½ teaspoon salt

2 ounces cream cheese

½ bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut into small pieces

1 cup shelled peas, or frozen and thawed

1 cup snap peas, cut in half

¼ cup shredded Parmesan, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons chopped chives

2 teaspoons chopped tarragon

One-pot meal-making essentials

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet ($48.60; amazon.com)

Morrisey says, “I’m a huge proponent of cast iron skillets. They are workhorses and if taken care of, can last a lifetime. I have about six of them, all different sizes and two of which belonged to my grandmother.”

With a whopping 75,000 reviews, it’s clear that this cast iron, with sizes ranging from a petite 3 inches to a more-than-enough 15 inches, is a customer favorite. A few sizes come with their own handle holder too. Be sure to take good care of it by scrubbing with a stiff bristled scrubber without using any soap, or pick up this Lodge care kit.

___________________________________________________________________________

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser ($359.99; amazon.com)

“The braiser has a wide bottom and is excellent for searing meat and braising. I have a 5-quart braiser with a lid that I heavily rely on,” shares Morrisey. Braising is slow cooking in a closed container. This pot is pricey, but many seasoned home cooks and chefs swear by the high quality that will last a lifetime when cared for properly.

___________________________________________________________________________

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Stainless 5.5-qt Saute Pan with Helper Handle and Cover ($59.95; amazon.com)

Webster likes the versatility of a large saute pan for one pot meals, saying, “I have a straight-sided skillet that is great for one pot meals because it holds enough for our family of four. Look for one with a well fitting lid and an oven-proof handle.”

___________________________________________________________________________

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven (starting at $63.55; amazon.com)

“A Dutch oven is one of the most reliable pieces of cookware in your kitchen and an excellent worthwhile investment,” says Morrissey. Webster adds, “Look for Dutch ovens that are nice and heavy so they won’t burn or scorch easily.” This one, beloved by reviewers, is large enough to cook a whole chicken or big batch of soup (and is much cheaper than a Le Creuset).

___________________________________________________________________________

J.A. Henckels International Classic Chef Knife ($62.99, originally $109; amazon.com)

An 8-inch chef’s knife is arguably the one knife that every kitchen should have — other than steak knives. Henckels’ forged blades have a lifetime guarantee and will make prep work less laborious thanks to the super-sharp edge.

___________________________________________________________________________

Favia Nesting Measuring Cups and Spoons Set ($16.99; amazon.com)

Anyone with limited kitchen space or a passion for organization will love more than the measuring abilities of this collection. Everything nests neatly together and can measure anything from a ½ tablespoon to 4 cups.

___________________________________________________________________________

Spring Chef Professional XL Box Grater (starting at $11.97; amazon.com)

Whether grating, shredding or slicing, this stainless steel grater with four sides can do the job. Just wash with warm soapy water and it’s ready to go again.