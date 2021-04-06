(CNN) —

The longer lockdown goes on, the more we’ve been tempted to up our loungewear game. After all, a full year of nothing but sweatpants is long enough! Enter: washable silk. The luxurious material is certainly a step up from slubby cotton blends, though decidedly unfussy since it doesn’t require dry cleaning, like it’s non-washable counterpart.

And while we’ve been lusting after stunning silk pajamas for a while now, Cuyana just dropped a line of gorgeous washable silk garments that are not only ideal for lounging around the house, but also work as the perfect transitional pieces for finally heading out on the town, now that more and more reopenings around the country are underway.

Cuyana’s new collection features four pieces: a tank, a tee, a pair of joggers and a chic bomber jacket. The bomber is only available in black, the tank comes in black and white, and both the tee and pants come in black, white and a trendy rust-like Saffron shade. Best of all, everything is under $200 — a reasonable price point when it comes to silk styles.

Washable Silk Muscle Tee ($95; cuyana.com )

Washable Silk Pocket Tee ($135; cuyana.com )

Washable Silk Jogger ($165; cuyana.com )

Washable Silk Bomber ($195; cuyana.com)

In case you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Cuyana is known for luxe classics, including a range of signature leather totes and stylish closet essentials that are made to last forever, in an effort to reduce the amount of discarded garments in landfills. And its latest washable silk collection is in line with those sustainably-minded efforts; the material is just the latest in Cuyana’s suite of natural, non-synthetic fibers (which, unlike synthetic materials, aren’t made from or processed with chemicals and oil that pollute the environment and continue dependence on fossil fuels), and it’s Bluesign Certified, ensuring the lowest possible impact on workers and the environment. Plus, as the name suggests, the washable silk is easy to wear, since it can be thrown in a delicate-cycle wash, while still boasting the same temperature-regulating, soft-to-the-touch feel as traditional silk.

And the clothes certainly are soft. Cuyana sent me a Washable Silk Pocket Tee to try out for myself, and the shirt simply can’t be described as anything other than buttery. I’d feel just as comfortable wearing the top along with my sweats while working from home or throwing it on with a pair of jeans to dine outdoors. Just keep in mind, silk won’t stretch like your cotton tees, so size up if you’re between sizes.

Cuyana’s washable silk pieces are now available on the brand’s site, so shop now to add these polished pieces to your spring wardrobe rotation.