(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on an Apple Watch Series 6, a discounted Cosori Air Fryer and savings on Jabra Elite 45h headphones. All that and more below.

Apple Apple Watch Series 6

If you’ve had your eye on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 40mm GPS Product Red version starting now on Amazon. This model is down to $319.99 — that’s $80 off the list price of $399.99 and the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, just be sure to snag yours before this hot item sells out.

Best Buy Cosori Smart Air Fryer

One of our favorite air fryers, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is $60 off its list price at Best Buy for one day only — that’s the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’$2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 11 one-touch presets make the whole cooking process a breeze.

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s Anniversary Sale is on now, which means markdowns sitewide for members of the brand’s loyalty program (it’s free to join!). Use code YAY at checkout to take $30 off orders of $90 or more, so you can snag a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories for less. And when you spend over $60, the same promo code will qualify you for a free three-pack of black face masks with your purchase — the cost of the masks won’t count toward your $90 purchase, but all you have to do is add them to your cart to see the savings.

Apple Apple Magic Keyboard

Add a Magic Keyboard to your fourth-generation iPad Pro for less right now. Amazon is marking the keyboard down to just $249, $100 off it’s usual price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the device. In addition to providing a top-notch typing experience for your iPad, the keyboard also boasts a trackpad, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys and front and back protection for your tablet.

Amazon Jabra Elite 45h

If you’re in need of an affordable pair of headphones, consider picking up a pair of Jabra Elite 45h from Walmart. Back down to just $69.99 (that’s their all-time lowest price) in both the black and navy colorways, these on-ear headphones are comfortable and look downright sleek. Though they lost points in our hands-on test for lack of active noise cancellation and the fact that they let in quite a bit of background noise during calls, this discount might just make them a worthwhile purchase for those who aren’t too concerned with blocking out sounds around them.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($189.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at $10 off on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $189.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver or Phantom Violet; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Chewy

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is hosting a Refresh Your Nest Sale right now, featuring savings on everything you need to turn your house into a home for your four-legged family members. Take up to 30% off scratching posts, beds, playpens and more, or mix and match three items, including food at water bowls, to get one for free. You could also opt for an e-gift card to use on a future purchase when you buy select furniture, crates and beds. Now that’s something to get tails wagging.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (starting at $879.99; woot.com)

Apple Apple iPhone 11 Pro

In need of a new iPhone? Woot! has some new, unlocked iPhone 11 Pro models up for grabs for as low as $879.99 for a limited time. Choose from Midnight Green and silver colorways, and select how much storage you need: 64GB, 256GB or 512GB. Your purchase comes with Apple’s one-year limited warranty, and the phone itself features everything you’ve come to expect from Apple’s ubiquitous device, including a Super Retina XDR display and Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras. Read our full review of the 11 Pro here for more details.

Under Armour

Under Armour Under Armour

Under Armour is encouraging you to get in the game with discounts on everything you need to play team sports, which are starting to make their long-awaited comeback. Take an extra 25% off select items like cleats, gloves, spikes, mouth guards and sunglasses, plus tons of workout-ready apparel, when you use code TEAM25.

Best Buy

Best Buy Best Buy

Now’s the right time to stock up on discounted tech: Best Buy’s Outlet Event is on. Through April 18, you can save on clearance and open-box items, including appliances, TVs, laptops and more, not to mention a selection of marked-down refurbs. If you opt for an open-box product, Best Buy will list the condition so you know exactly what you’re getting. Plus, most items come with Best Buy’s warranty and the retailer’s Return and Exchange Promise.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (starting at $1,199.99, originally $1,799.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

What’s cooler than a smartphone that’s foldable? A foldable smartphone that’s also on sale. Samsung just dropped the MSRP of its Galaxy Z Fold 2 from $1,999.99 to $1,799.99, which means that with an eligible trade-in you could snag the device for as low as $1,199.99. We praised the phone for its durability, improved hinge and impressively sized display in our full review last year. Read more of our thoughts on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 here.

The Container Store

The Container Store The Container Store

Get organized at The Container Store’s Kitchen and Pantry Sale, where you can save 20% on all the storage you need for your fridge, pantry, drawers and more. Plus, with 20% off Elfa-designed pantries, It’s the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to kick off your spring cleaning projects.

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier ($42.49, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier

If winter has done a number on your skin, consider picking up our top pick for best humidifier, now a few dollars off at Amazon. The TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier has a 4-liter tank to ensure 12 to 30 hours of continuous use, and it automatically shuts off when the tank is empty or lifted up. It’s designed to work in rooms up to 322 square feet — perfect for most bedrooms or home offices.

Via the LED display, you can choose between three mist levels, set your desired humidity level and find out the current humidity level of your room. When it’s time for bed, simply set the humidifier to sleep mode to shut off the screen, or opt to turn on the built-in night light. It’s the best way to add some moisture to your home and some savings to your wallet right now.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ($46.50, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Soundcore Life Q20

If you’re in need of a solid pair of headphones but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, consider picking up a pair of our favorite budget noise-canceling cans. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are even cheaper than usual at just $46.50 (just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for an extra 5% off at checkout), and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

Burrow

Burrow Burrow

Give your living room a new look for a new season at Burrow’s Spring Sale. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand is known for modern, comfortable pieces that fit seamlessly in any space, and now through April 11 you can save up to $750 (the more you spend, the bigger the discount) with code TULIP.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.