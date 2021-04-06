More than 50 dead as rival groups clash in Sudan's West Darfur, medics say

(CNN) Clashes between rival groups have claimed more than 50 lives in the city of El Geneina in the volatile west Darfur region of Sudan, according to Sudanese medical groups.

The Western Darfur State Doctors Committee reported Tuesday that at least 130 people were injured.

Videos posted from El Geneina on Monday and Tuesday showed fires burning in the town.

A report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Tuesday that "shooting continues to be heard across the town. The local power station was destroyed last night and there is no electricity. The Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission in West Darfur reported that people are fleeing into neighboring Chad.

The number of deaths has risen to 56 and more have been injured. "

Read More