Nigeria's President Buhari describes prison break which freed nearly 2000 inmates as 'act of terrorism'

(CNN) Nearly 2000 inmates broke free from a prison in southeast Nigeria Monday after armed men invaded the site and used explosives to blast parts of the prison, authorities said.

Six of the 1,844 inmates who escaped from the Owerri Custodial Centre, Imo State, have voluntarily returned, according to a spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Thirty-five others chose not to abscond during the attack, authorities said.

"The attackers who stormed the facility at about 0215hrs on Monday 5th April, 2021, gained entrance into the yard by using explosives to blast the administrative block," said Francis Enobore , spokesman to Nigerian prison service.

The Nigeria Police Force has blamed outlawed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its paramilitary wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the attack.