Illinois gymnast shows off Covid-19 vaccination card after sticking the landing

(CNN) A member of the University of Illinois Men's Gymnastics team celebrated his vault landing by showing off his Covid-19 vaccination card.

After Evan Manivong stuck his landing during the team's meet against Minnesota on March 22, he did something unusual that caught the eye of spectators.

The sophomore -- who tied his career high after receiving a 14.750 -- reached inside his uniform and pulled out a card.

At first, no one could identify what he was holding up.

It's my vaccination card... go get vaccinated everyone! https://t.co/Of7IE0QvXj — E v a n (@evanmanivong) March 23, 2021