(CNN) St. Louis authorities say the city jail was brought under control after about 60 inmates breached their cell doors and smashed windows Sunday night -- the second such disturbance at the jail in two months.

"Earlier tonight, there were two violent and dangerous disturbances that unfolded at the City Justice Center downtown," said Jacob Long, the spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

"They originated from two units on the third floor beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. Detainees became non-compliant, covered security cameras, smashed windows, and destroyed property."

A crowd gathers on the street outside the St. Louis Justice Center on Sunday night.

According to affiliate video from the scene, the situation at the jail appeared to calm down shortly before 11:30 p.m. CT.

Long said he did not have any reports of serious injuries. He didn't provide any additional details on what lead to the disturbances. The Corrections Division, the city police and fire departments and the sheriff's office "worked together to respond accordingly and bring the situation to a resolution," he said.

