(CNN) Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney turned himself in to authorities at the Dallas County Jail Monday on an assault charge, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The NFL player was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation on Friday with a 22-year-old woman over content in a cell phone, Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez with the Dallas Police Department told CNN.

"The altercation escalated, at which time Mr. Gladney physically assaulted the victim. Mr. Gladney left the location prior to officers' arrival," Gutierrez said. "There was a warrant for Assault -- Family Violence for Mr. Gladney's arrest and he turned himself into the Dallas County Jail."

CNN is reaching out to Gladney for comment.

Dallas County Sheriff's Department records show Gladney, 24, is charged with an assault on a household member impeding breathing or circulation. He was released on bail.

