Baylor routs Gonzaga to win its first NCAA men's basketball title and end Bulldogs' dream of perfect season

By Steve Almasy, Jill Martin and Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 1:18 AM ET, Tue April 6, 2021

Baylor's MaCio Teague, left, and Flo Thamba celebrate after the Bears defeated Gonzaga in Monday night's NCAA title game.
Gonzaga&#39;s Corey Kispert consoles teammate Jalen Suggs after the game.
Gonzaga's Corey Kispert consoles teammate Jalen Suggs after the game.
Confetti falls around MaCio Teague as he raises Baylor&#39;s trophy.
Confetti falls around MaCio Teague as he raises Baylor's trophy.
Baylor players celebrate after the final buzzer.
Baylor players celebrate after the final buzzer.
Fans get an overhead view of the court during Monday night&#39;s final at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Fans get an overhead view of the court during Monday night's final at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Baylor fans celebrate the win.
Baylor fans celebrate the win.
Baylor&#39;s Jared Butler looks for a teammate to pass to. Butler had 22 points and seven assists on Monday night.
Baylor's Jared Butler looks for a teammate to pass to. Butler had 22 points and seven assists on Monday night.
MaCio Teague is met by Drew Timme at the basket.
MaCio Teague is met by Drew Timme at the basket.
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few reacts to a play in the first half.
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few reacts to a play in the first half.
