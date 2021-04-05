One person killed and at least 5 others injured in a park shooting on Easter

(CNN) A woman is dead and five others, including a 4-year-old, were injured at a shooting in a park in Birmingham, Alabama, on Easter Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at Patton Park around 7 p.m., where hundreds of people were gathered, Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said at a news briefing.

Officers believe the incident began with an argument "amongst a group of males" and there were "several shots fired," Mauldin said.

A 32-year-old woman was found fatally shot in the backseat of a car at the park, Mauldin said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, said Mauldin.

