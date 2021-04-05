The foods you should eat to jump-start your morning, and 2 recipes to try out

Reduce stress with these foods
Grilled salmon is a rich source of stress-busting omega-3 fatty acids.
For a salmon alternative, why not try anchovy toasts with butter?
Paella with mussels and clams is a powerhouse dish that offers vitamin B12 to help you feel more even-keeled.
The green peas in this omelet can help keep you from getting irritable by boosting serotonin production in the brain and balancing blood glucose levels.
The probiotics in yogurt help reduce cortisol levels; top with mixed berries for a vitamin C bonus.
Calming matcha reduces anxiety; the theanine in this tea helps you relax.