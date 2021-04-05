(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on the best earbuds for Android users, discounted pet supplies from Chewy and savings on clearance and open-box tech from Best Buy. All that and more below.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen at $10 off on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $189.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver or Phantom Violet; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is hosting a Refresh Your Nest Sale right now, featuring savings on everything you need to turn your house into a home for your four-legged family members. Take up to 30% off scratching posts, beds, playpens and more, or mix and match three items, including food at water bowls, to get one for free. You could also opt for an e-gift card to use on a future purchase when you buy select furniture, crates and beds. Now that’s something to get tails wagging.

Apple Apple iPhone 11 Pro

In need of a new iPhone? Woot! has some new, unlocked iPhone 11 Pro models up for grabs for as low as $879.99 for a limited time. Choose from Midnight Green and Silver colorways, and select how much storage you need: 64GB, 256GB or 512 GB. Your purchase comes with Apple’s one-year limited warranty, and the phone itself features everything you’ve come to expect from Apple’s ubiquitous device, including a Super Retina XDR display and Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras. Read our full review of the 11 Pro here for more details.

Under Armour Under Armour

Under Armour is encouraging you to get in the game with discounts on everything you need to play team sports, which are starting to make their long-awaited comeback. Take an extra 25% off select items like cleats, gloves, spikes, mouthguards, sunglasses, plus tons of workout-ready apparel, when you use code TEAM25.

Best Buy Best Buy

Now’s the right time to stock up on discounted tech: Best Buy’s Outlet Event is on. Through April 18, you can save on clearance and open-box items, including appliances, TVs, laptops and more, not to mention a selection of marked down refurbs. If you opt for an open box product, Best Buy will list the condition, so you know exactly what you’re getting. Plus, most items come with Best Buy’s warranty and the retailer’s Return and Exchange Promise.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G (starting at $1,199.99, originally $1,799.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

What’s cooler than a smartphone that’s foldable? A foldable smartphone that’s also on sale. Samsung just dropped the MSRP of its Galaxy Z Fold 2 from $1,999.99 to $1,799.99, which means that with an eligible trade-in you could snag the device for as low as $1,199.99. We praised the phone for its durability, improved hinge and impressively sized display in our full review last year. Read more of our thoughts on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 here.

The Container Store

The Container Store The Container Store

Get organized at The Container Store’s Kitchen and Pantry Sale, where you can save 20% on all the storage you need for your fridge, pantry, drawers and more. Plus, with 20% off Elfa-designed pantries, It’s the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to kick off your spring cleaning projects.

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier ($42.49, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier

If winter has done a number on your skin, consider picking up our top pick for best humidifier, now a few dollars off at Amazon. The TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier has a 4-liter tank to ensure 12 to 30 hours of continuous use, and it automatically shuts off when the tank is empty or lifted up. It’s designed to work in rooms up to 322 square feet — perfect for most bedrooms or home offices.

Via the LED display, you can choose between three mist levels, set your desired humidity level and find out the current humidity level of your room. When it’s time for bed, simply set the humidifier to sleep mode to shut off the screen, or opt to turn on the built-in night light. It’s the best way to add some moisture to your home and some savings to your wallet right now.



Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Cookware Event is on, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 55% off.

Just over 150 items are on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, saucepans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, Green Pan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ($46.50, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Soundcore Life Q20

If you’re in need of a solid pair of headphones but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, consider picking up a pair of our favorite budget noise-canceling cans. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are even cheaper than usual at just $46.50 (just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for an extra 5% off at checkout), and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak Frank And Oak

Sustainable clothing brand Frank And Oak is beloved for its stylish basics that take all the guesswork out of getting dressed. And right now the brand is having its biggest sale of the year: Take 25% off sitewide at the Spring Sale when you use code SPRING25 at checkout. It’s the ideal opportunity to stock up on wardrobe basics for a new season.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom

There’s only a week left to shop Nordstrom’s Spring Sale, featuring up to 50% off thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your favorite brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more.

Burrow

Burrow Burrow

Give your living room a new look for a new season at Burrow’s Spring Sale. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand is known for modern, comfortable pieces that fit seamlessly in any space, and now through April 11 you can save up to $750 (the more you spend, the bigger the discount) with code TULIP.

