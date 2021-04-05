North Korea reportedly won't participate in Tokyo Olympic Games

Seoul (CNN) North Korea will reportedly drop out of the Tokyo Olympics due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The country said it would skip this summer's Olympic Games to "protect players from the world public health crisis caused by Covid-19," according to a report published Tuesday in North Korean media DPRK sports, a website on sports affairs.

The decision was made by the DPRK Olympic Committee, which held a video conference meeting with committee members and sports officials on March 25 in capital Pyongyang, DPRK Sports reported.

The Games are currently scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 . The Paralympics will follow, from August 24 to September 5.

Organizers were forced to postpone the Olympics for the first time in the event's history in March 2020 due to the coronvairus pandemic.

