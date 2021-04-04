Neil deGrasse Tyson on stars, Santa's location and jokes for third graders

(CNN) Neil deGrasse Tyson is a man of many parts, constantly on the go. In his day job, he is the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, as well as a noted astrophysicist who has made many contributions to cutting-edge space science.

Tyson is better known, however, for the work he does in his other life as a good-natured ambassador of user-friendly science, explaining difficult concepts about the universe to nonspecialist readers, viewers and listeners. That includes his popular National Geographic television series "Cosmos" and his new book "Cosmic Queries," published by National Geographic last month.

CNN spoke with Tyson about his new book in a spirited conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity.

CNN: Your new book has its origins in your science podcast "StarTalk," which has a huge international following. Could you tell us a bit more about the birth of "Cosmic Queries"?

Neil deGrasse Tyson: "Star Talk" has been running for 12 years now. I'm proud of that, because the last time I counted there were more than a million podcasts in the world, and we've managed to carve out a niche among all those other programs.

