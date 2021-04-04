Neil deGrasse Tyson on stars, Santa's location and jokes for third graders

(CNN)Neil deGrasse Tyson is a man of many parts, constantly on the go. In his day job, he is the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, as well as a noted astrophysicist who has made many contributions to cutting-edge space science.
Tyson is better known, however, for the work he does in his other life as a good-natured ambassador of user-friendly science, explaining difficult concepts about the universe to nonspecialist readers, viewers and listeners. That includes his popular National Geographic television series "Cosmos" and his new book "Cosmic Queries," published by National Geographic last month.
CNN spoke with Tyson about his new book in a spirited conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity.
CNN: Your new book has its origins in your science podcast "StarTalk," which has a huge international following. Could you tell us a bit more about the birth of "Cosmic Queries"?
Neil deGrasse Tyson: "Star Talk" has been running for 12 years now. I'm proud of that, because the last time I counted there were more than a million podcasts in the world, and we've managed to carve out a niche among all those other programs.
One of them is "Science Friday" on NPR, where people tune in because they already know they like science, no matter what the topic. But I thought, "Suppose you don't know that you like science? How are we going to get you into it?"
We do that with the podcast by making science fun and infusing it with pop culture and comedy. People already have the scaffold of popular culture, and we clad it with science, with comedians instead of journalists interviewing our scientist guests.
One of the formats of "StarTalk" is called "Cosmic Queries," where we solicit questions from our fan base through all the social media platforms. The book grew from those questions -- some of which don't really have answers.
CNN: Sheldon Cooper, the fictional physicist in "The Big Bang Theory" -- in which you made a cameo appearance after voting to demote Pluto from planetary status -- would surely frown on philosophers tinkering with physics, and perhaps on physicists asking big philosophical questions.
You charge into many such questions fearlessly in your new book. Are scientists less constrained by notions of coloring within strict disciplinary lines these days?
Tyson: We didn't really understand how things worked until disciplines that had been stovepiped came together. Before the 20th century, science was called "natural philosophy." There were no separate departments of physics, biology or chemistry.
Now everything old is new again, or perhaps everything new is old again. Our inquiries are more interdisciplinary. Biology needs chemistry, so we have biochemistry. We have biophysics. We have astrobiology. We have my own field, astrophysics. We're off to the races. We're even seeing a new field, neuroscience, being born before our eyes. It may replace psychology, since we can really get inside your head now.
It's natural that astrophysicists ask big questions: How did the universe begin? Are we alone? Are we in a multiverse? Are we in a simulation? How will it all end? You can't just say "yes" or "no." Such questions require more care and feeding, and sometimes they require us to say that we just don't know.
CNN: What's the thorniest question you raise in the book?
Tyson: You go to the North Pole and ask Santa which direction north is, and the question will be meaningless because there is no north at the North Pole. A philosopher might want