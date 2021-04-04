The pandemic forced her church to hold virtual services, but she still wears her Sunday best

(CNN) The pandemic has not stopped one woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from wearing her Sunday best to church -- even though services in the last year have been virtual.

La Verne Wimberly, 82, has posted photos of herself rocking different outfits at home for virtual church 52 Sundays.

"I just decided (at) that point, I was just going to get dressed as if I was going to church so I would not get in the habit of just slouching around," Wimberly told CNN affiliate KTUL

La Verne Ford Wimberly wants to keep the habit of getting dressed up for church.

Her posts featured colorful blazers and hats, accompanied by scriptures and prayers to encourage her community.

Merton Huff, Minister of Worship at Wimberly's church, said she inspired others with her posts.

