Delay in redistricting threatens Black and Asian residents in two southern states, some Democrats fear

(CNN) Sheryl Threadgill-Matthews is paying close attention to how a delay in the release of redistricting data by the US Census Bureau could affect Alabama's Black community.

Last month, the Census Bureau announced that it won't be delivering data that state lawmakers and redistricting commissions use to redraw legislative districts until the end of September 2021.

Threadgill-Matthews is a board member for her local branch of the Alabama New South Coalition, an organization that works to mobilize Black voters in Alabama. Her concerns come as her home state's neighbor, Georgia, is the center of the national conversation over voting rights after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed SB 202, which voting rights groups have said would target Black residents and other voters of color in the state.

"If this is enacted in Alabama, you can probably come back and cover the story because I'm going to jail," Threadgill-Matthews told CNN. "I've been thinking of going to Georgia to offer (voters) some water because I feel like it's ridiculous," she said, referring to a provision in the law that makes it illegal to hand out food or water to people standing in line to vote.

Georgia's SB 202 offers a glimpse into how certain laws can reduce voting accessibility for communities of color across the Southeast, some experts say. It also serves as a warning for what could come next. Many advocates currently have their eyes on the chance for decreased transparency due to the possibility of a shorter redistricting process because of the data delay.

