The Great Depression led to many of the hobbies we enjoy now. The pandemic created a whole host of new ones

(CNN) In the 1930s, it was the game of Bridge that kept people busy during the Great Depression.

It's no surprise that the pandemic has led to a surge of hobbies. What's interesting, some experts say, is that the surge mirrors what happened during the Great Depression.

"When we think about the changes that the pandemic has brought in our lives in the past year, there's a tendency to view this as exceptional or unprecedented, where, in fact, there have been previous times where Americans have found themselves with an unexpected amount of time on their hands," Stephen Mihm, an associate professor of history at the University of Georgia, told CNN.

"The best analogy, really, is the Great Depression."