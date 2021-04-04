One dead, two others injured in an exchange of gunfire between gunmen and officers in New York City

(CNN) One person is dead and two others are injured after an exchange of gunfire on Saturday between gunmen and New York Police Department officers, the NYPD said.

One suspect and an innocent bystander have been transported to local hospitals for treatment following the incident, NYPD Assistant Chief Kenneth Lehr said during a press briefing from the scene Saturday night.

A third person, who was being chased by the gunmen, was shot numerous times and died from his injuries, according to Lehr.

Three uniformed officers heard gunshots around 6:30 p.m., Lehr said, and witnessed a man who was being shot at and chased by two gunmen heading in their direction just moments later.

The officers began firing at the gunmen, who tried to flee but encountered two additional uniformed officers, according to Lehr. The suspects threw their weapons under a nearby van and were taken into custody without incident. Two guns were recovered at the scene.

Read More