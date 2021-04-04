Stanford players celebrate after the final buzzer sounded in Sunday's championship game with Arizona. The Cardinal won 54-53 for the third title in school history.
Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer -- the winningest coach in the history of women's college basketball -- cuts down the net after Sunday's win.
Arizona assistant coach Jackie Nared Hairston puts her arm around Trinity Baptiste after the game.
Stanford players react after Aari McDonald, bottom right, missed a shot at the buzzer.
Stanford players hug as confetti falls in San Antonio's Alamodome.
Stanford's Francesca Belibi grabs a rebound in front of Baptiste.
Fans sit among cardboard cutouts at the game. Fan attendance was limited throughout the tournament.
Stanford's Lexie Hull shoots over Cate Reese on Sunday.