Stanford survives against Arizona, wins first national championship since 1992

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 9:17 PM ET, Sun April 4, 2021

Stanford players celebrate after the final buzzer sounded in Sunday&#39;s championship game with Arizona. The Cardinal won 54-53 for the third title in school history.
Photos: The Women's Final Four
Stanford players celebrate after the final buzzer sounded in Sunday's championship game with Arizona. The Cardinal won 54-53 for the third title in school history.
Hide Caption
1 of 75
Stanford players hug as confetti falls in San Antonio&#39;s Alamodome.
Photos: The Women's Final Four
Stanford players hug as confetti falls in San Antonio's Alamodome.
Hide Caption
2 of 75
Stanford&#39;s Francesca Belibi grabs a rebound in front of Arizona&#39;s Trinity Baptiste.
Photos: The Women's Final Four
Stanford's Francesca Belibi grabs a rebound in front of Arizona's Trinity Baptiste.
Hide Caption
3 of 75
Fans sit among cardboard cutouts at the game. Fan attendance was limited throughout the tournament.
Photos: The Women's Final Four
Fans sit among cardboard cutouts at the game. Fan attendance was limited throughout the tournament.
Hide Caption
4 of 75
Stanford&#39;s Lexie Hull shoots over Cate Reese on Sunday.
Photos: The Women's Final Four
Stanford's Lexie Hull shoots over Cate Reese on Sunday.
Hide Caption
5 of 75
Arizona head coach Adia Barnes directs her team during the first half of Sunday&#39;s game.
Photos: The Women's Final Four
Arizona head coach Adia Barnes directs her team during the first half of Sunday's game.
Hide Caption
6 of 75
Kiana Williams shoots a floater.
Photos: The Women's Final Four
Kiana Williams shoots a floater.
Hide Caption
7 of 75
Arizona&#39;s Aari McDonald steals the ball from Williams.
Photos: The Women's Final Four
Arizona's Aari McDonald steals the ball from Williams.
Hide Caption
8 of 75
The championship game tips off at the Alamodome. Because of the pandemic, all tournament games were played in Texas this year.