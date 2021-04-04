Stanford players celebrate after the final buzzer sounded in Sunday's championship game with Arizona. The Cardinal won 54-53 for the third title in school history.
Stanford players hug as confetti falls in San Antonio's Alamodome.
Stanford's Francesca Belibi grabs a rebound in front of Arizona's Trinity Baptiste.
Fans sit among cardboard cutouts at the game. Fan attendance was limited throughout the tournament.
Stanford's Lexie Hull shoots over Cate Reese on Sunday.
Arizona head coach Adia Barnes directs her team during the first half of Sunday's game.
Kiana Williams shoots a floater.
Arizona's Aari McDonald steals the ball from Williams.