(CNN) One of the most storied programs in women's college basketball history is back at the top after a 29-year wait.

And just barely.

The Stanford Cardinal -- the No. 1 overall seed in this year's NCAA tournament -- has won the national championship, outlasting fellow Pac-12 Conference member and No. 3 seed Arizona 54-53 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday.

Arizona had a chance to win in the final seconds, but star guard Aari McDonald couldn't convert on a contested jumper.

This is Stanford's third national title and first since 1992, tying Baylor for the third most in women's basketball history. Only Connecticut (11) and Tennessee (eight) have more. This was the first time two Pac-12 teams met in the national championship game and the seventh time in NCAA history two teams from the same conference have done so.

