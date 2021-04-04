A possible military explosive device washed ashore on a Florida beach

(CNN) A possible military explosive training device was discovered on the shore of a popular Florida beach early Sunday.

The device, believed to be a sea mine, washed ashore in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, a small beachfront town just north of Fort Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff's Office spokesperson Carey Codd said in a news release.

Naval mines are explosive devices left underwater to damage ships or submarines.

A sheriff's deputy discovered the device while on patrol around 2:30 a.m., after which deputies secured the area and closed off a small section of the beach.

The word "inert" was written on the device, according to the news release.

