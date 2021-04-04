A man won $100,000 in the lottery two weeks after winning $5,000

By Rachel Trent, CNN

Updated 1:47 PM ET, Sun April 4, 2021

The man bought his winning tickets from a Circle K in Hope Mills, North Carolina.
The man bought his winning tickets from a Circle K in Hope Mills, North Carolina.

(CNN)A North Carolina man who won $5,000 with a scratch-off lottery ticket said he was "extremely happy and surprised" to learn he'd won another $100,000 just two weeks later.

Henry Harvey II, a store manager from Spring Lake, won the second prize after buying a $25 Extreme Cash ticket. He bought it from the same Circle K store where he bought the $5,000-winning ticket two weeks earlier for $10.
"It was a shock," Harvey told lottery officials. "Still is!"
      Harvey took home $70,757 after federal and state taxes. He said he planned to "stick it in the bank."
        Winning the lottery twice happens more often than you might think.
          Read More
          Last month, a man from Littleton, North Carolina, won a million-dollar prize for a second time within the past year. Earlier this year, a woman in Idaho won a $300,000 lottery prize, then a $200,000 prize the next day.