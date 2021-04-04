Florida Gov. DeSantis says he is trying to prevent 'real catastrophic flood situation' at Tampa-area reservoir

(CNN) Response teams in Manatee County Florida are trying to prevent a "real catastrophic flood situation" in the Piney Point reservoir area, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday after taking an aerial tour the area.

The governor assured the public that the water being discharged to nearby Port Manatee is not radioactive.

The Manatee County Public Safety Department declared a state of emergency on Saturday and ordered a complete evacuation of the Piney Point reservoir site and surrounding areas due a leak that could cause a collapse of phosphogypsum stacks, radioactive waste that is created during fertilizer production and phosphate rock mining.

"What we're looking at now is trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation," DeSantis said. "The goal is to ensure the integrity of the stack system as quickly as possible in order to minimize impacts to local residents and to prevent an uncontrolled discharge."

The leak in the containment wall was discovered about a week ago, and residents in the area were evacuated on Thursday as officials warned the Tampa-area reservoir could cause structural collapse at any time.

