How one of Detroit's churches is tackling vaccine hesitancy to help combat Michigan's Covid-19 surge

Detroit (CNN) When Pastor Kenneth J. Flowers took to the pulpit on Easter Sunday, tapping a tambourine along with a choir singing "he got up," the morning represented resurrection in more ways than one.

"This time last year, we couldn't come to the sanctuary," he preached to his congregation at Detroit's Greater New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. "This time last year, we were dealing with coronavirus in the early stages. This time last year, I had to have Easter all by myself in my basement."

Flowers himself had Covid-19. His wife, Terri Flowers, was in the hospital with the virus at the time, as well. But this Resurrection Sunday, about a year later, was different -- in part due to Flowers telling his congregants to get vaccinated against the virus.

Pastor Kenneth J. Flowers and his wife, Terri Flowers, have been encouraging their congregation to get vaccinated after they battled Covid-19 last year.

"If God can use doctors for cardiology, if God can use doctors for oncology and cancer, then surely God can use doctors for Covid-19," Flowers told CNN. "It doesn't mean you don't have faith. You must have your faith but you must also use the doctors so get the vaccination."

Some political leaders -- including President Joe Biden, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan -- have called on faith leaders, especially in communities of color like Flowers', to urge their congregations to get vaccinated.

