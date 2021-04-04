An Asian woman was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in California, but police say they don't suspect a hate crime

(CNN) An elderly Asian woman was stabbed to death while walking her dogs Saturday morning in Riverside, California, police said. But investigators say they don't think it's a hate crime.

Riverside police received several calls about a woman suffering from stab wounds on Golden Avenue in the city's La Sierra neighborhood.

The woman, 64-year-old Ke Chieh Meng of Riverside, was bleeding from her abdomen area and taken to a local hospital, police said. She died from her injuries.

Shortly after the attack, police started getting calls from neighbors in the area reporting "a transient woman walking through their yards and appearing suspicious," Riverside police said.

Officers responding to the calls safely detained the woman, identified as 23-year-old Darlene Stephanie Montoya of Monterey Park in Los Angeles County, police said.

