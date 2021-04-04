What Easter teaches us about heaven

Photos: Holy Week around the world Pope Francis swings a censer during the Easter Vigil at St. Peter's basilica on Saturday, March 26, at the Vatican. Hide Caption 1 of 19

The faithful light candles during a Good Friday procession in Lima, Peru.

Actors representing "los Judios" and Jesus Christ take part in "La Judea" along the streets of Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain, during a Holy Friday procession on Friday, March 25. Certain families in the city have kept this tradition alive for more than 100 years.

Pope Francis attends the Celebration of the Lord's Passion at St. Peter's Basilica on March 25 in Vatican City, Vatican.

An actor portraying Jesus is crucified as residents of Hiendelaencina, Spain, dress in period clothing to perform a re-enactment of Christ's suffering on March 25.

Pakistani Christians attend Mass to mark Good Friday at St. Anthony's Church in Lahore on March 25.

A masked penitent from La Santa Vera Cruz brotherhood takes part in an Easter procession known as "Los Picaos" in the small village of San Vicente de La Sonsierra in northern Spain on March 25.

Pope Francis kisses a man's foot at a refugee center outside of Rome on Thursday, March 24. The Pope washed and kissed the feet of Muslim, Orthodox, Hindu and Catholic refugees, declaring them children of the same God. Christians around the world are observing Holy Week, which marks the last week of Lent and the beginning of Easter celebrations.