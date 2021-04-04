Super Saturday leaves Inter with one hand on Serie A trophy

Easter Sunday will be extra special for Inter Milan this year as it follows what may well be remembered as the day they sealed their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Inter stretched their winning run to nine matches against Bologna while their biggest title rivals, AC Milan and Juventus, dropped points with draws against Sampdoria and Torino on an action-packed Saturday in Italy.

Those results left Antonio Conte's side eight points clear on top, a gap that could be stretched to 11 points with a game in hand to come against Sassuolo on Wednesday.

The Italian press were left in little doubt that the Nerazzurri are set to end Juve's nine-year stranglehold of the Serie A title and claim their first 'Scudetto' since 2010.

"They won't catch you now", read a Corriere dello Sport headline.

Read More