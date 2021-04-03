A spring warmup is on the way for the East this weekend, while the Southwest bakes

(CNN) Warm weather will spread over most of the nation by early next week, with highs as much as 30 degrees above average possible in some areas.

Holiday weekend temperatures will be the warmest across the northern Plains. Nearly 50 daily high-temperature records could be broken as temperatures surge into the 70s and 80s.

This heat, paired with the dry weather conditions, will allow for favorable wildfire conditions to persist: "Very warm weather will continue through the weekend along with near-critical fire weather conditions," said the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Bismarck.

Meanwhile across the Southwest, highs will be 10 to 20 degrees above average. This will translate to actual temperatures peaking into the 90s across the desert region, with localized areas exceeding the century mark at 100 degrees. If Phoenix hits 100 degrees on Sunday, it would tie the record for the warmest Easter on record.

"The hottest day is anticipated to be Sunday with many lower desert locations getting very close to 100 degrees. In fact, Phoenix is anticipated to reach record levels Saturday and Sunday," said the NWS office in Phoenix.

Read More