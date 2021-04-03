(CNN) Three people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting overnight in Wilmington, North Carolina, police said.

Word of the shooting was received at around midnight Saturday and police learned there had been a house party at the location prior to the shooting, according to Lt. Irving, a Watch Commander with the Wilmington Police Department.

Responding officers found seven victims at the scene, three of whom were deceased, police said. Investigators are still working the crime scene near 7th Street and Kidder Street and are trying to identify suspects.

There is no one in custody and no motive at this time, Irving said, adding that the general public is not in any danger.

The conditions of the injured victims are unknown at this time. The names of those killed will be released once their families and next of kin have been notified, police said.

