Florida Gov. DeSantis declares a state of emergency for Tampa-area water waste issue

(CNN) Florida's Manatee County Public Safety Department has declared a state of emergency and ordered a complete evacuation of the Piney Point reservoir site and surrounding areas due a leak that could cause a collapse of phosphogypsum stacks, waste that is created during fertilizer production and phosphate rock mining.

The Tampa-area reservoir could cause structural collapse at any time, according to Manatee County Director of Public Safety Jacob Sauer, who gave an update on Saturday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for the entire county "due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility," he said in a tweet

The leak in the containment wall was discovered about a week ago, and residents in the area were evacuated on Thursday, officials said.

State resources are being deployed to the area, including pumps and machinery.

