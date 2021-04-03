Arizona players celebrate after their Final Four victory over Connecticut on Friday, April 2. The Wildcats, playing in their first Final Four, won 69-59.
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma walks off the court after the loss to Arizona. This was the 13th straight Final Four for the Huskies.
Arizona's Aari McDonald shoots a layup during the first quarter Friday. She finished with a game-high 26 points.
Connecticut players react to a call in the second half.
Aari McDonald shoots over Paige Bueckers in the second quarter.
Fans watch the game inside the Alamodome. Attendance is limited because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa blocks a shot by Arizona's Cate Reese.
Connectiut's Aaliyah Edwards is introduced before the game.