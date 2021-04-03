MLB's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia will have a $100 million impact on the state, tourism official says

(CNN) Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia in response to a new restrictive voting law is likely to cost the state tens of millions of dollars.

The "estimated lost economic impact" from the relocation is more than $100 million, according to a statement from Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism.

This comes as the tourism industry, one of the hardest hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, is still struggling to rebound.

"In the initial stages of the pandemic, many Cobb [County] hotels saw single digit occupancy numbers," Quinlan said. "The 8,000-plus MLB contracted hotel room nights that will not actualize as a result of the MLB All-Star Game relocation will have a negative impact on Cobb's hospitality industry and other local businesses, further delaying recovery."

MLB announced Friday that this season's All-Star Game and draft will not be held in Atlanta in response to the recently passed law in the state that critics say would make it harder to vote.