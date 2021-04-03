Final Four: Gonzaga's the favorite, but all the teams have great basketball stories to tell

Gonzaga players celebrate after winning the West Regional and clinching a spot in the Final Four. The Bulldogs, the top-seeded team in the tournament, blew out USC 85-66 on Tuesday.

Gonzaga players celebrate after winning the West Regional and clinching a spot in the Final Four. The Bulldogs, the top-seeded team in the tournament, blew out USC 85-66 on Tuesday.

Gonzaga's Drew Timme flexes during the first half of the USC game. He finished with 23 points.

Gonzaga's Drew Timme flexes during the first half of the USC game. He finished with 23 points.

Photos: March Madness 2021

From left, UCLA's Johnny Juzang, Tyger Campbell and Jaylen Clark celebrate on Tuesday after the Bruins defeated Michigan 51-49 to make the Final Four. UCLA, an 11-seed, started in the First Four and then rattled off five straight tournament wins.