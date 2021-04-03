Final Four: Gonzaga's the favorite, but all the teams have great basketball stories to tell

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme will hope to help his team become the first undefeated Division I men's champ since 1976.

(CNN)Here's two reasons to marvel at the men's Final Four on Saturday night:

Somehow, the Covid-19 pandemic didn't derail the season, despite lots of postponed or canceled games over five months.
Second, for all the strange circumstances -- limited attendance, no bands, teams playing in just one state and sequestered in four hotels -- this tourney has great basketball stories to tell.
      Despite crazy upsets, much of the cream rose. The NCAA men's basketball national semifinals will include arguably the game's top two teams in Gonzaga and Baylor, and a third top contender in Houston.
        Gonzaga (30-0), ranked No. 1 all year, will try to become the first undefeated Division I men's champion since Indiana in 1976.
          And we have the obligatory upstart story in UCLA, a strange thing to utter about a title-rich program. But this 11-seed is only the second team to reach the Final Four after starting in the First Four play-in round, which expanded the men's field from 64 teams to 68 in 2011.
          Now, a night after the women's Final Four gave us a nail-biting win for Stanford and Arizona's stunning upset of UConn, here's what to look for during the men's Final Four at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.
          Gonzaga players celebrate after winning the West Regional and clinching a spot in the Final Four. The Bulldogs, the top-seeded team in the tournament, blew out USC 85-66 on Tuesday.
          Gonzaga players celebrate after winning the West Regional and clinching a spot in the Final Four. The Bulldogs, the top-seeded team in the tournament, blew out USC 85-66 on Tuesday.
          Gonzaga's Drew Timme flexes during the first half of the USC game. He finished with 23 points.
          Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi steals the ball from USC's Drew Peterson.
          Referee Bert Smith lies on the court after collapsing during the first half of the Gonzaga-USC game. As he left the court on a gurney, he was sitting upright and appeared to be talking to a man walking beside him.
          From left, UCLA's Johnny Juzang, Tyger Campbell and Jaylen Clark celebrate on Tuesday after the Bruins defeated Michigan 51-49 to make the Final Four. UCLA, an 11-seed, started in the First Four and then rattled off five straight tournament wins.
          Michigan's Franz Wagner, right, reacts in front of UCLA's Jules Bernard after missing a shot at the end of the game on Tuesday.