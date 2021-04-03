Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli released from prison

(CNN) Designer Mossimo Giannulli, the husband of actress Lori Loughlin who made a plea deal with prosecutors last year related to a college admissions scam for his daughters, has been released from prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Giannulli is now under supervised release administered by a Bureau of Prisons field office in San Pedro, California, according to the bureau's records. He had been incarcerated since November 19 at a federal prison in Lompoc, California.

Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Emery Nelson confirmed to CNN that Giannulli was released from the Lompoc prison on Friday, but declined to say whether he is at a halfway house or at home.

Giannulli is scheduled for full release on April 17, according to Nelson.

Giannulli's attorneys did not respond to requests for information from CNN Saturday afternoon.