Florida governor bans Covid-19 'vaccine passports'

(CNN) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday banning the use of Covid-19 passports in the state.

The order prohibits any government entity from issuing vaccine passports and blocks businesses from requiring any such documentation.

DeSantis cited freedom and privacy concerns as the primary basis for the action, arguing that the implementation and enforcement of vaccine passports would "create two classes of citizens based on vaccinations."

The order notes many Floridians have not yet had the opportunity to obtain a vaccine, while some may have infection-acquired immunity, and other people may be unable to get a Covid-19 vaccine because of health, religious or other reasons.

"Individual Covid-19 vaccination records are private health information and should not be shared by a mandate," DeSantis' executive order reads.

