Teen helps adoptable dogs stand out with handmade bow ties

It started four years ago with a small donation.

Darius Brown dropped off about 25 handmade bow ties at New York City's ASPCA animal shelter. Hundreds of displaced dogs and cats made their way up north to this shelter following Hurricane Irma, hoping to get adopted and find a new forever home. Brown wanted to give back in some way, so he made pet-sized bow ties that the animals could wear to make them stand out to potential adopters.

"I thought to myself, 'Who wouldn't love a dog in a bow tie?'" Brown told CNN as he reflected on his journey as a pet haberdasher.

Darius Brown with a recipent of his hand-made bow ties.

He recalled being eight years old when he started learning how to sew bow ties. He credits his older sister, Dazhai Brown, with being the person who inspired him to start sewing in the first place.

"My sister is like a second mom to me," Brown said. "And growing up, pretty much anything she wanted to do, I wanted to do."

