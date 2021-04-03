First Broadway theater opens its doors since the Covid-19 pandemic began

(CNN) The St. James Theatre in New York on Saturday became the first Broadway theater to open its doors since the coronavirus pandemic shut down performance venues more than a year ago.

Nathan Lane, left, and Savion Glover after their performances Saturday.

Both performers received standing ovations and delivered encores to the emotional crowd.

The event is the first of 10 planned on Broadway over the next 10 weeks, "a pilot program devised to create a working model within which Broadway Theatres can ultimately reopen safely," NY PopsUp, the organizer, said in a statement.

One attendee said the performance had her "smiling so hard" behind her mask.

