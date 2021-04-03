Gonzaga defeats UCLA with buzzer beater and will face Baylor in NCAA men's basketball title game

By Alaa Elassar, Jacob Lev and Kevin Dotson, CNN

Updated 12:20 AM ET, Sun April 4, 2021

Gonzaga&#39;s Jalen Suggs shoots a long 3-pointer to beat UCLA at the Final Four on Saturday. The buzzer-beater gave the Bulldogs a 93-90 overtime win.
Suggs celebrates with teammates after the shot.
Suggs consoles UCLA star Johnny Juzang after the game.
UCLA&#39;s Cody Riley is blocked by Suggs in the closing minutes of the second half.
Gonzaga&#39;s Anton Watson shoots over Cody Riley.
Gonzaga&#39;s Corey Kispert and UCLA&#39;s Tyger Campbell get tangled up.
Gonzaga is looking to win its first-ever national title and finish off an undefeated season.
