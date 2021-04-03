Gonzaga defeats UCLA with buzzer beater and will face Baylor in NCAA men's basketball title game

Photos: March Madness 2021 Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs shoots a long 3-pointer to beat UCLA at the Final Four on Saturday. The buzzer-beater gave the Bulldogs a 93-90 overtime win. Hide Caption 1 of 106

Suggs celebrates with teammates after the shot.

Suggs consoles UCLA star Johnny Juzang after the game.

UCLA's Cody Riley is blocked by Suggs in the closing minutes of the second half.

Gonzaga's Anton Watson shoots over Cody Riley.

Gonzaga's Corey Kispert and UCLA's Tyger Campbell get tangled up.