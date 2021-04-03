Baylor cruises to NCAA championship game after overpowering Houston 78-59

Houston's Reggie Chaney, left, and Baylor's Flo Thamba take part in the Final Four's opening tipoff on Saturday.
Baylor players celebrate a late basket in their blowout win over Houston.
Baylor's Mark Vital crashes into teammate Matthew Mayer, center, while competing for a rebound with Houston's Brison Gresham.
The Final Four is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Referee Chris Rastatter talks with Baylor head coach Scott Drew on Saturday.
Houston's DeJon Jarreau goes over Baylor's Jared Butler in the first half.
Jarreau tried to block a Butler layup attempt. Butler finished with a team-high 17 points.