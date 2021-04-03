A Jordanian royal family member and the former head of the royal court have been arrested

By Ghazi Balkiz and Jomana Karadsheh, CNN

Updated 2:54 PM ET, Sat April 3, 2021

Former Jordanian Finance Minister Bassem Awadallah delivers a keynote address on behalf of King Abdullah at the Asia-Middle East Dialogue in Singapore in June 2005.
(CNN)Jordanian royal family member Hassan bin Zaid and former head of the royal court Basem Awadallah were arrested on Saturday due to "security reasons," according to state media Petra.

Petra did not offer additional details on the arrests, saying that an investigation is underway.
Zaid is a distant cousin of King Abdullah. His brother was Ali Bin Zaid, an intelligence officer killed along with seven CIA operatives in 2010 in a suicide bombing in Khost, Afghanistan.
Ghazi Balkiz reported from Beirut and Jomana Karadsheh reported from Istanbul.