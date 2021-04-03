Conflicting reports emerge in Nigeria over video of downed plane

(CNN) Conflicting reports have emerged in Nigeria over a video of a downed plane, after the country's air force disputed claims from Boko Haram that its militants shot down a jet.

The NAF suggested that the crash was due to an air accident.

The video was published by the SITE Intelligence Group and is circulating across Nigerian media.

"It is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give the false impression that the aircraft was shot down" when it was "obviously an air accident," the NAF said in a statement posted on Facebook Friday.

