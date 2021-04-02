Seven detention officers fired, one resigns, after an in-custody death in a Texas jail

(CNN) Seven detention officers in Texas have been fired, and an eighth has resigned, following the death in custody of Marvin David Scott III, a news release from the Collin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

"Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff's Office policies and procedures," Sheriff Jim Skinner said in the release "Everyone in Collin County deserves safe and fair treatment, including those in custody at our jail. I will not tolerate less."

The involved officers were not identified, and the report did not indicate which policies or procedures were violated. Scott's cause of death has not been released, but the 26-year-old died about four hours after arriving at the jail on March 14 and displaying what officials called "strange behavior."

The terminations and resignation come amid an investigation by the Texas Rangers into the death, the sheriff's office said. They also come a day after Scott's family held his funeral, Lee Merritt, the attorney representing the family, told CNN on Thursday.

"We are pleased with this decision and consider this progress, the first step of many more to come. Next, these former officers need to be arrested and brought to justice," Merritt said in a statement to CNN. "Our team is now looking into the possible involvement of an 8th individual and we hope to meet with the district attorney's office soon and we look forward to meeting with the District Attorney's office."

Read More